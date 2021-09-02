DuPage Medical Group plans merger with Quincy Medical Group

DuPage Medical Group, with offices throughout the suburbs including this one in Wheaton, is exploring a merger with Quincy Medical Group that would expand its reach into Iowa and Missouri. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

DOWNERS GROVE -- DuPage Medical Group and Quincy Medical Group have signed a letter of intent to further develop and expand a partnership as a multi-specialty clinical care delivery organization.

DuPage Medical Group is the largest physician-owned independent medical group in Illinois. Quincy Medical Group is a large physician-directed practice encompassing 155 providers in 35 specialties, spanning 18 locations across communities in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

With Quincy Medical Group as partners, DuPage Medical Group will continue its pursuit of increasing access to affordable, patient-centric, physician-directed and coordinated care, while deepening investment in local services and programs that meet the health care needs of patients across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and beyond, it said.

"Our partnership with Quincy Medical Group builds on our purpose-driven vision to transform health care by creating new pipelines for collaboration that empower our physicians and team members to re-imagine the delivery of care," said Steve Nelson, CEO of DuPage Medical Group.

The agreement provides for DuPage Medical Group to make strategic investments in Quincy Medical Group's infrastructure and technology, expand in-network capabilities, advance progression to value-based care, and deliver on shared efforts to increase care access, education, service, and charitable giving to their local communities.

"Quincy Medical Group's outstanding reputation as a high-quality provider for generations of families in West-Central Illinois further enhances our shared goal to expand patient access to a leading edge, physician directed delivery model," Dr. Paul Merrick, chairman of the DuPage Medical Group board of directors, said in a news release.

Carol Brockmiller, the long-standing CEO of Quincy Medical Group, said this partnership with DuPage Medical Group supports Quincy's evolution and expansion as an independent physician group and furthers its mission to provide high quality and affordable care options across the tri-states and beyond.

Quincy Medical Group was established in 1937.