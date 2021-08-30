Arboretum of South Barrington adds new restaurant, ice cream shop

A new restaurant and an ice cream parlor have opened in the Arboretum of South Barrington. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

Creamy and rich ice cream is the specialty at Scoop Society, which opened last month at the Arboretum of South Barrington. Courtesy of Scoop Society

The entrepreneurs behind two new businesses in the Arboretum of South Barrington are tickling customers' taste buds.

A restaurant called Eggology Cafe and an ice cream shop called Scoop Society opened this summer in the shopping center, which is at routes 59 and 72.

They join Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, Mago Grill & Cantina, Ruth's Chris Steak House and Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery among the Arboretum's many dining and dessert options.

Serving breakfast and lunch, Eggology Cafe offers egg dishes, pancakes, hamburgers, sandwiches and other entrees with what owner and chef Pete Kostopoulos called unique twists.

For example, the whimsically named Cupid's Arrow pancakes come with chocolate chunks, fresh strawberries, chocolate ganache and other mouthwatering toppings.

The Pucker Up waffle is served with lemon-infused crème anglaise, fresh berries and raspberry glaze.

"(Breakfast) shouldn't be pretentious," said Kostopoulos, a veteran restaurateur who lives near Elk Grove Village. "It should be very fun."

Nearly every dish at Eggology is homemade. Even the chicken for the chicken salad is smoked on the restaurant's patio, Kostopoulos said.

Eggology also has a coffee bar offering traditional and specialty drinks.

Eggology celebrated its grand opening Aug. 1. It's open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. After 3 p.m., Eggology can be rented for banquets or other gatherings.

Scoop Society is all about the sugary treats, offering ice cream, sorbet and sherbet as well as milkshakes and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies.

Scoop partners with a small business in Wilmette to get its ice cream. The product has a low air content for an especially creamy experience.

"It's super rich," owner Afreen Bukhari said.

Bukhari opened Scoop in mid-July. She's a full-time pharmacist, and this is her first ice cream shop.

But she's got years of experience in the industry, having worked for her mom in Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin' shops when she was a teen.

Although the Arboretum has many places to get a meal, it was lacking an ice cream shop until Scoop Society arrived. The shop offers traditional and unusual flavors, from vanilla and chocolate to fresh peach and toasted coconut with pineapple.

"That one is our summer seasonal flavor," said Bukhari, of Roselle. "It's so good. It's so refreshing."

Scoop Society is open Sundays from 1 to 10 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4:30 to 10 p.m., Fridays from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 1 to 10:30 p.m. It's closed Mondays.