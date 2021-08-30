ACCO names new chief operating officer

LAKE ZURICH -- ACCO Brands Corp. Monday said Tom Tedford, currently executive vice president and president, ACCO Brands North America, has been named president and chief operating officer, effective Sept. 1.

In his new role, Tedford will have full responsibility for the sales, marketing and operations of all the company's businesses and products worldwide, and will continue to report to Boris Elisman, chairman and chief executive officer.

"Under Tom's leadership, ACCO Brands North America has successfully managed channel, product line and technology transitions, as well as trade wars and pandemic-related challenges," said Elisman. "During his stewardship, we gained share in our core brands, grew sales in consumer-oriented channels, maintained strong operating margins, and won several 'Best Employer' and 'America's Safest Company' awards."

ACCO is one of the world's largest makers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Its brands include Artline, Mead and Swingline.

ACCO also announced that Roxanne Bernstein will join the company Sept. 7 as executive vice president and president, ACCO Brands North America. Most recently, Bernstein served as president of Crystal Farms Dairy Co., a subsidiary of Post Holdings.