Walgreens appoints three executives to leadership teams

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Friday named employees to three key executive leadership positions. Danielle Gray was appointed executive vice president and global chief legal officer, Tracey Brown was named president of retail products and chief customer officer for Walgreens, and Jeff Gruener will join Walgreens as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Gray will be responsible for supporting Walgreens Boots Alliance's business strategy, goals and mitigating any legal barriers to achieving business objectives. She will set the organization's legal and compliance agenda. She joins the company from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, where she has served as senior vice president, chief legal and administrative officer and corporate secretary since 2018.

In her newly created position, Brown will oversee Walgreens marketing and merchandising functions, responsible for further accelerating the drugstore chain's digital transformation, to create seamless integration across all channels -- in-store, mobile and online -- to provide a unified, consistent brand experience. Most recently, Brown served as chief executive officer for the American Diabetes Association since 2018.

Gruener will be responsible for leading the finance organization for Walgreens, which represents the U.S. segment of WBA. He will help create and execute key strategies to advance business priorities, along with the visioning, leadership and strategic direction related to financial matters for Walgreens. Most recently, Gruener was with Walmart, where he served in a number of roles of increasing responsibility over his 12 years with the company, including senior vice president of finance and strategy.