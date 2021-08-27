Buffalo Grove lines up WJ Golf as tenant for Arboretum Club

WJ Golf plans to remodel the current banquet space at Buffalo Grove's Arboretum Club and fill it with golf simulators. Daily Herald file photo

Buffalo Grove is hoping that golf simulators will stimulate business at the Arboretum Club.

The village has chosen has chosen a new tenant that plans to add a novel twist to the operations at the village's high-end course at 401 Half Day Road, one of two golf courses owned by the village.

The village announced Friday that it plans to enter into a lease agreement with WJ Golf, an indoor golf business located at 1380 Busch Parkway in Buffalo Grove.

WJ Golf plans to remodel the current banquet space and fill it with golf simulators.

The village is touting it as the first of its kind in the Chicago area, combining virtual and traditional golf experiences.

WJ Golf will offer indoor golf activities, including private lessons and golf simulators, as well as full-service dining and entertainment,

"We have made the strategic decision to reposition the course and its amenities to provide an experiential opportunity centered around golf and entertainment options year-round," said Village Manager Dane Bragg. "This exciting new use at the Arboretum Club will make Buffalo Grove a distinctive recreation destination for its residents as well as golf enthusiasts from the area."

WJ Golf will take over from the club's longtime tenant, Progressive, next year, pending approval of an agreement that comes before the village board at a special meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed 10-year lease agreement includes two five-year optional extensions. The village said the deal will provide significant new revenue to fund course improvements.

WJ Golf plans to keep its current location on Busch Parkway, which opened in 2020, and has an indoor driving range, online golf and a golf simulator.

The village said it and WJ Golf plan to invest $1.4 million into the Arboretum over the next five years.

Plans include converting the existing banquet space into the virtual golf center, as well as making improvements to the golf course's cart paths, greens and bunkers.

The restaurant, bar and patio area will be renovated into a full-service operation under WJ Golf's management.

As for Progressive, even though its lease was set to expire at the end of 2022, the village and Progressive agreed to end the deal early. Progressive will vacate the premises in mid-November.

Village President Beverly Sussman thanked Progressive for its decades of serving the community, stating, "We very much appreciate their dedicated service for weddings, mitzvahs, chamber of commerce events, the senior expo and so much more. We now look forward to this exciting new concept for our community."