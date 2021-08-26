Tutoring business moves to larger facility

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- The Think Tank, a tutoring and test prep company, said it will be moving to a new 3,000-square-foot facility at 510 W. Northwest Hwy. The move is expected to be complete by Aug. 29.

The building is one-quarter mile from the business' current location at 15 E. Miner St. The new facility will include flexible classroom space, soundproofed testing rooms, a homework lounge, and one-on-one tutoring space for the 13 tutors on the Think Tank staff.

"We're very excited about what this location will mean for our staff and students," said owner Matt Miklius, who founded the company in 2016. "The modern, bright, inviting setting is designed to keep tutoring fun and minimize stress -- that's how students learn best."

The new, open space is an improvement over the divided space currently in use, he said.

"Both the students and the tutors thrive in an open-concept space," Miklius said. "The students get to know each other and recognize that getting tutoring isn't something to be embarrassed about. Likewise, the tutors benefit from seeing each other in action, asking each other questions, and creating a dynamic environment that makes the whole experience more enjoyable for everyone."