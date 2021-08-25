Camping World announces aggressive expansion

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Camping World Holdings Inc. Wednesday said it plans to aggressively expand its national footprint by opening 20 or more new locations through land acquisitions over the next three years, in addition to strategic and opportunistic purchases of existing RV dealerships.

The 20 new "supercenter" locations will add an expected 350 to 450 service bays to Camping World's existing service network, grow the company's Good Sam customer database and expand the market for its portfolio of Good Sam products and services, said Marcus Lemonis, Camping World chairman.

Lincolnshire-based Camping World now owns and operates over 185 supercenters nationwide, with most locations specializing in recreational vehicle sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services.