 

Riverside Insights' business grows during pandemic

 
Posted8/23/2021 2:35 PM

ITASCA -- Riverside Insights, a developer of research-based student assessments, Monday said sales of its Battelle Developmental Inventory (BDI) family of products have spiked 79% this year, in part due to the pandemic and home-based learning.

In addition, the company's third edition BDI-3, its newest and most comprehensive early childhood assessment, has experienced accelerating customer adoption, especially over the last five months.

 

"Developmental delays are a primary concern as we emerge from remote learning restrictions and reinstate in-person assessment interactions," said Sunjay Talele, general manager of clinical business at Riverside Insights. "The BDI-3 offers early childhood caregivers, including educational systems, health and human service agencies, pediatricians, and other child-care providers, the deepest insight into a child's developmental progress and readiness for face-to-face learning."

Currently, practitioners across all 50 states use the BDI for special services eligibility, with about 16 states requiring the BDI as an anchor tool or inclusion on a select list.

