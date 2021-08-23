CDK releases video tool for car dealerships

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- CDK Global Inc. Monday introduced CDK ServiceView, a video and communications tool powered by TruVideo for use by automotive dealership service departments.

The computer software is designed to empower service technicians to record and send videos of vehicle inspections and communicate directly with customers regarding recommended maintenance and repairs on their vehicles, the company said.

"CDK ServiceView is a great example of our continued investments in research and technology focused on helping dealers stay ahead of important retail trends," said Scott Thompson, senior vice president of CDK Global, a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreational vehicle and heavy equipment industries.

A 2020 study conducted by CDK found 55% of customers who bought a car from a dealership said they don't trust dealers due to frequent upselling of unneeded services and not keeping them informed of updates during the service process. CDK ServiceView helps dealers directly address these concerns and can help build back trust, the company said.