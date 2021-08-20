Batavia Chamber of Commerce seeks nomninees for member award

Nominations are due Monday for the Batavia Chamber of Commerce's Donna Dallessasse Award.

The award recognizes a chamber member who has shown outstanding commitment and dedication to the chamber's mission, vision and values. Nomination letters of recommendation should be sent by email to Margaret Perreault at margaret@bataviachamber.org, or dropped off at the chamber's office at 106 W. Wilson St., Batavia. The award will be given at the Harvest Celebration on Oct. 6.

The late Dallesasse was the executive director of the chamber for more than 16 years.