Raising Cane's sets Oct. 5 opening in Arlington Heights

Raising Cane's, a fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers, will join the lineup in October at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Arlington Heights. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2020

Raising Cane's, a quick-service national chain known for its chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw and Texas toast, has set Tuesday, Oct. 5 as the opening date of its Arlington Heights restaurant.

Construction is nearly complete on Raising Cane's 3,736-square-foot outlot building at 225 E. Palatine Road in the Town & Country Shopping Center. The village board granted a special use permit for the restaurant and drive-through in July 2019, but it's been slow to develop amid the pandemic and other factors.

Last December, the board agreed to give nearly $1.4 million in tax increment financing dollars to the shopping center owner, in a deal that would help pay for upgrades to the plaza and pave the way for the opening of Raising Cane's and a still-undisclosed grocery store.

Raising Cane's announced this week it's hiring 85 employees for the new restaurant, which is the 19th location in Illinois, out of nearly 560 stores nationwide.