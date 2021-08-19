 

Raising Cane's sets Oct. 5 opening in Arlington Heights

  • Raising Cane's, a fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers, will join the lineup in October at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Arlington Heights.

    Raising Cane's, a fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers, will join the lineup in October at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Arlington Heights. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2020

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 8/19/2021 11:50 AM

Raising Cane's, a quick-service national chain known for its chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw and Texas toast, has set Tuesday, Oct. 5 as the opening date of its Arlington Heights restaurant.

Construction is nearly complete on Raising Cane's 3,736-square-foot outlot building at 225 E. Palatine Road in the Town & Country Shopping Center. The village board granted a special use permit for the restaurant and drive-through in July 2019, but it's been slow to develop amid the pandemic and other factors.

 

Last December, the board agreed to give nearly $1.4 million in tax increment financing dollars to the shopping center owner, in a deal that would help pay for upgrades to the plaza and pave the way for the opening of Raising Cane's and a still-undisclosed grocery store.

Raising Cane's announced this week it's hiring 85 employees for the new restaurant, which is the 19th location in Illinois, out of nearly 560 stores nationwide.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Deal to bring grocery store, Raising Cane's to Arlington Heights shopping center gets OK
Related Article
Deal to bring grocery store, Raising Cane's to Arlington Heights shopping center gets OK
 
Arlington Heights sets aside $2M to lure grocer, Raising Cane's to Town & Country center
Related Article
Arlington Heights sets aside $2M to lure grocer, Raising Cane's to Town & Country center
 
Raising Cane's chicken fingers restaurant will dip into Arlington Heights
Related Article
Raising Cane's chicken fingers restaurant will dip into Arlington Heights
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 