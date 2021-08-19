Feder: Jennifer Lyons named president and general manager of CBS 2

Jennifer Lyons, who's been one of Chicago's most honored and respected broadcast news executives for more than two decades, has been named president and general manager of CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2.

Her appointment, effective Monday, was announced today by Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations.

"We feel extremely fortunate to have someone like Jennifer, who has a proven track record of success in Chicago, joining as the leader of our team, products and platforms at CBS 2," McMahon said in a statement.

Lyons, 53, replaces Derek Dalton, who was fired last month in the wake of an external investigation into allegations of misconduct among top management at CBS-owned stations.

"I am deeply honored for the tremendous opportunity to join CBS 2 Chicago, especially at a time when it is poised to grow on all platforms, including broadcast, streaming and digital," Lyons said in a statement. "I am impressed with my new colleagues' commitment to investigative journalism as well as compelling storytelling and I am excited to join the team."

Lyons most recently was vice president of news at NewsNation, the Nexstar Media Group cable news startup she launched last year. After overseeing the hiring of scores of employees and the design and build out of a 24-hour newsroom and studio, she resigned in March along with her top two lieutenants.

