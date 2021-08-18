Think Tank Education acquires What's Your Sine

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- The Think Tank, a tutoring and test prep company in the Northwest suburbs, said it has acquired What's Your Sine LLC, expanding its geographic reach.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The move comes as The Think Tank prepares to move to an open-concept, 3,000-square-foot tutoring studio in Arlington Heights to accommodate more students and to offer more tutoring and test-prep programs, the company said.

The Think Tank has served students from more than 40 schools in Chicago and its Northwest suburbs since its founding in 2016 by Matthew Miklius. The company offers one-on-one tutoring and small-group classes in dozens of academic disciplines, including ACT/SAT test prep, math, writing, physics, biology, chemistry, computer science, reading comprehension and more.

Now, with the acquisition of What's Your Sine, The Think Tank looks to increase its geographic reach and further expand its academic tutoring presence in the Northwest suburbs.

"We're so excited about this acquisition for multiple reasons," Miklius said. "Primarily, What's Your Sine has developed a reputation for instilling confidence in its students and helping students overcome barriers and learn to face academic challenges -- all of which aligns with our core vision."

Miklius and staff will be reaching out to current What's Your Sine families to begin the transition to The Think Tank.