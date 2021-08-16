Popeyes to open restaurant in Villa Park

A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is coming to Villa Park with a drive-through location at 743 W. North Ave. near Safari Land. Rendering courtesy of Atul Karkhanis Architects, Ltd.

A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is popping up in Villa Park near the Safari Land indoor family entertainment center.

"Villa Park is excited to announce the upcoming opening of a Popeyes drive-through restaurant," Villa Park Community Development Director Consuelo Arguilles said. "The development team is working toward finalizing the project and expects to open as soon as possible."

However, a specific opening date for the location at 743 W. North Ave. was not available.

"The general contractor expects to complete the project and open by the end of summer or early fall," Arguilles said.

She added that the Popeyes location was consistent with the zoning approvals issues for a drive-through development at the previously vacant property.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen began just outside of New Orleans in 1972. Now headquartered in Miami, Popeyes now has more than 3,000 locations nationally.