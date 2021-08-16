Paylocity announces three executive promotions

SCHAUMBURG -- Paylocity Holding Corp., a provider of cloud-based human resources and payroll software solutions, Monday promoted three executives: Holly Fulp to senior vice president and chief strategy officer, Ryan Glenn to senior vice president of finance, and Josh Scutt to senior vice president of sales.

Fulp, who joined Paylocity in 2018 as vice president of corporate development, will lead corporate development and strategy across the business. Prior to Paylocity, she served as a director in the technology investment banking group at William Blair. She holds an master's in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Scutt, who joined Paylocity in 2018 as vice president of sales, will lead all sales efforts across the company. Prior to Paylocity, he served as vice president of enterprise sales at NCR and spent nearly two decades in the human capital management industry at ADP.

Glenn joined Paylocity in 2013 and previously served as vice president of finance and investor relations. He will now lead the finance function including banking and investor relations. Prior to Paylocity, he worked in the capital markets and accounting advisory practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"As we remain focused on delivering the most modern platform in the industry and supporting our long-term growth, we are thrilled to promote three of our executives in key roles for driving sustained growth and scalability across our business," said Steve Beauchamp, chief executive officer of Paylocity.