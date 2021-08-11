PCTEL expands its distribution channel globally

BLOOMINGDALE -- PCTEL Inc., a leading global provider of antennas and wireless technology, said it has entered into a distribution agreement with Arizona-based Master Electronics.

Phoenix-based Master Electronics is a family-owned company and global distributor of electronic components in partnership with hundreds of suppliers.

"This strategic alliance with Master Electronics will expand our antenna business in the Industrial (Internet of Things) market," said Arnt Arvik, PCTEL's vice president and chief sales officer. "PCTEL's high performance and robust antenna portfolio designed to deliver continuous wireless connectivity and Master Electronics' strong relationships, responsive service and added value are the right combination to drive success."