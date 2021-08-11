Berkley announces condominium insurance partnership

NAPERVILLE -- Berkley Program Specialists Wednesday announced a new partnership with the Condominium Insurance Specialists of America to improve insurance protection for condominiums and homeowner associations.

Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley company, is an insurance operation dedicated to the program business, providing program administrators with underwriting authority, as well as program management expertise.

Condominium Insurance Specialists of America, founded in the early 1970s, was the first to pilot an insurance program uniquely tailored to the growing market of community association living.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Condominium Insurance Specialists of America, the premier condominium writer in the state of Illinois. By offering exceptional service and record processing times in the industry, we look forward to providing added value to CISA customers," said Greg Douglas, president of Naperville-based Berkley Program Specialists.

"BPS possesses the underwriting expertise, flexibility, claims efficiency, stewardship and commitment to excellence that distinguishes it in today's program business marketplace," said Mark McLallen, president of CISA.