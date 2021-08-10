Sundance Saloon, Mundelein neighbors agree to rules allowing outdoor concerts

Operators of the Original Sundance Saloon in Mundelein want the village's permission for live music performances on an outdoor patio. John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2020

In an effort to end a lengthy disagreement, Mundelein officials are formalizing a deal that would allow a local bar to host outdoor concerts.

The Original Sundance Saloon, 2061 W. Maple Ave., wants a special use permit for live music on a stage east of the building.

The village board on Monday unanimously agreed to direct village staff to draft that document. A final vote could come Aug. 23.

Sundance Saloon owner Angie Carlsen initially requested a special use permit for outdoor shows last summer. But her plan was opposed by dozens of residents at the nearby Grand Dominion neighborhood, which caters to homeowners 55 or older. They said music at the venue was too loud and disruptive, among other concerns.

After public debate last August, trustees put off voting on the requested permit. Following a sound study in February, Sundance withdrew the request this past March.

Despite the lack of a permit, Sundance hosted several outdoor concerts this spring and summer, which angered Mayor Steve Lentz and led to citations.

At one point, village officials sought a legal injunction to stop future outdoor shows.

During Monday's board meeting, Lentz accused Carlsen of giving the village "a poke in the eye" with those concerts.

Carlsen resubmitted her permit request in June. Then, last month, Mundelein officials mediated an agreement between Sundance and the Grand Dominion residents that resolved the residents' concerns.

The terms of the agreement will be included as caveats in the special use permit. The proposed restrictions include:

• No outdoor concerts on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays, unless a holiday falls on one of those days.

• Any concerts on Thursdays must occur between 4 and 10 p.m. and can't include bass, drums or electric guitar playing.

• Concerts on Fridays and Saturdays can't start before 4 p.m. and must end by 10 p.m.

• On Sundays, concerts can't start before 2 p.m. and must end by 5 p.m.

• Pyrotechnics are forbidden.

Sound limitations have been proposed, too.

Carlsen pledged to follow the rules. "We are doing what we're supposed to do," she said.

Pam Navarre, president of the Grand Dominion homeowners association, thanked Carlsen on Monday for agreeing to the restrictions.

After the vote, a less-than-happy Lentz directly addressed Carlsen and said she'll be hauled before the board if Sundance violates the rules.