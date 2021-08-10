Streamline sells records system to eating disorder clinics

OAKBROOK TERRACE -- Streamline Healthcare Solutions said it will provide the electronic health record system for a Minnesota-based health care organization specializing in eating and related disorders with locations across the U.S.

The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative recently merged to form Accanto Health. The Streamline SmartCare software solution will be used to integrate the workflows of both The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative into one holistic system with integrated electronic billing, prescription and care delivery records. The software is used at all levels of care, including inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient care, Streamline said.

"We are very excited to partner with Accanto Health of St. Paul, Minnesota," said Javed Husain, co-CEO of Streamline. "This is truly a unique partnership for us as Accanto Health is our first eating disorder and related disorders client."