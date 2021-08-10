Feder: WBBM Newsradio, Pat Cassidy back on top of Chicago radio ratings

For the first time since February Audacy all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM was the top-rated radio station in Chicago, according to Nielsen Audio figures released Monday.

WBBM Newsradio bumped iHeartMedia R&B WVAZ 102.7-FM to second place overall and also finished first in mornings with Pat Cassidy, afternoons with Keith Johnson and Lisa Fielding, and evenings with Bob Conway and Andy Dahn.

Robin Rock of iHeartMedia adult contemporary WLIT 93.9-FM again led the market in middays.

Chicago Cubs baseball broadcasts appeared to help boost Audacy sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, particularly at night. But White Sox baseball did little to improve Good Karma Brands ESPN sports/talk WMVP 1000-AM, which tied for 25th overall with Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.