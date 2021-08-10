Feder: Colin McMahon resigns as Chicago Tribune editor; Mitch Pugh named successor

Colin McMahon resigned Tuesday after 18 tumultuous months as the top editor of the Chicago Tribune, citing the need for "an injection of new energy and commitment" to the beleaguered newsroom.

His departure, effective August 20, marks the end of a 34-year run for McMahon, who rose from copy editor to editor-in-chief of the Chicago Tribune and chief content officer of Tribune Publishing.

His tenure as editor coincided with the takeover of Tribune Publishing by New York-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital and the departure of scores of journalists through buyouts, resignations and cutbacks.

Par Ridder, general manager of Chicago Tribune Media Group, announced McMahon would be succeeded by Mitch Pugh, who has been executive editor of the The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina. Pugh starts here August 30.

Pugh, a native of Riverton in central Illinois and a graduate of the University of Illinois Springfield, began his career at The State Journal-Register in Springfield and later worked for the northwest suburban Crystal Lake Sun. As executive editor of the Post and Courier since 2013, he oversaw a newsroom that won a Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism in 2015.

