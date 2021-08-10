ComEd grants given to suburban communities

ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus Tuesday announced a total of $170,000 in grants to 20 public agencies through the annual ComEd Powering Safe Communities Program. Local communities and agencies receiving grants were:

• Fox Metro Water Reclamation District for the installation of an electric vehicle charging station at the Fox Metro's main administration building. The charging station would be the first step in adding electric vehicles to the district's fleet.

• Village of Hawthorn Woods Police Department to support the replacement of three outdated camera systems used in the village's police department squad cars. The department will upgrade the video systems with upgraded technology.

• Village of Hoffman Estates to support the replacement of the fire department's 20-year-old ventilation fans with new positive-pressure, battery-powered fans that will be placed on four fire engines.

• Village of Port Barrington to support the purchase of an electric vehicle for municipal use.

• Village of Schaumburg to support the replacement of outdated warning signs that have been in use since the 1970s, with signs upgraded with sirens that are compatible with new battery backup systems. The new signs will alert the village of dangerous conditions even during a power outage. The advanced warning will give residents enough time to seek shelter from incoming threats.

• City of Woodstock to support the purchase of and training for 3D laser scanner accident and crime scene re-creation camera equipment.