 

Mowery & Schoenfeld announces promotions

Daily Herald report
Updated 8/6/2021 12:04 PM

Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC, a Lincolnshire-based accounting and consulting firm, announced the promotions of Michelle L. Haines to audit partner, Matthew R. Schoenholtz to SAS partner and James A. Wascher to tax partner.

Haines joined Mowery & Schoenfeld in 2008 shortly after her graduation from Northern Illinois University. She specializes in providing assurance and advisory services to construction and manufacturing companies.

 

After serving as the financial leader for multiple organizations, Schoenholtz joined the specialized accounting team of Mowery & Schoenfeld in 2017. He serves as an outsourced CFO and adviser for our clients. He specializes in consulting with businesses on their daily accounting, as well as overall strategic, operational and financial planning.

Wascher started with Mowery & Schoenfeld in September 2015. He specializes in providing tax and accounting advisory services to closely held companies and their owners.

