 

Weber Inc. announces $14 stock price

 
Posted8/5/2021 2:28 PM

PALATINE -- Weber Inc. Thursday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17.8 million shares of Class A common stock at $14 per share.

The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday under the ticker symbol "WEBR." The initial public offering is expected to close on Aug. 9 subject to customary closing conditions.

 

In addition, underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.67 million shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Weber, headquartered in Palatine, is the world's leading barbecue brand and a maker of charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and grilling accessories. Earlier this year, the company acquired June Life Inc., a smart appliance and technology company, to accelerate the development of its Weber Connect™ technology and digital products.

