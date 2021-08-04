Popeyes coming to Lake Zurich in late autumn

A new Popeyes is set to open in late autumn in the former Pizza Hut in Lake Zurich. Associated press, 2019

A new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open this fall at the site of the former Pizza Hut in Lake Zurich.

"We are very excited to have a Popeyes in town," Lake Zurich Community Development Director Sarosh Saher said. "They have loyal fans in town who can't wait."

Popeyes representatives declined to provide a specific opening date for the restaurant at 742 S. Rand Road, near Walmart.

Saher said Popeyes' officials approached the village in December regarding their plans. The village issued building permits in March. Ever since, workers have been renovating the building's interior and exterior.

Among the biggest changes is expanding the drive-through to two lanes to handle more vehicles.

Saher said once the work at the site is finished the village will conduct a final inspection before giving Popeyes the all-clear to begin serving.

The plan did not need to go before the village board because the new Popeyes did not require a zoning variance.