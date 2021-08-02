 

Developer withdraws plan for affordable housing in Palatine

  • A plan for a three-story, 58-unit affordable housing building at Quentin Road and Poplar Street in Palatine was withdrawn by the developer.

    A plan for a three-story, 58-unit affordable housing building at Quentin Road and Poplar Street in Palatine was withdrawn by the developer. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Updated 8/2/2021 8:07 PM

A Wisconsin developer has withdrawn its request for preliminary plan approval to build a 58-unit affordable housing building in Palatine.

Mayor Jim Schwantz made the announcement during the village council meeting Monday night.

 

Northpointe Development of Wisconsin proposed to build the approximately $20.4 million, three-story building on approximately 2.5 acres at 874-920 N. Quentin Road, on the southwest corner with Poplar Street.

The village council was expected to discuss the proposal Aug. 9, but that won't happen in wake of the withdrawal, Schwantz said.

The plan had widespread opposition from neighbors and got the thumbs-down from the Palatine plan commission on July 20. The village staff also recommended denial.

Concerns expressed by neighbors and village officials included: density, noise and light pollution, increased traffic, lack of deceleration lane on Quentin Road, and changing the character of the neighborhood.

The plan would have allocated $15 million in low-income housing tax credits by the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

All of the apartments -- one-, two- and three-bedrooms -- would have been set aside for tenants whose income is 30% to 80% of the area's median income.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
'A size 10 foot into a size 4 shoe': Palatine commission turns down plan for affordable housing
Related Article
'A size 10 foot into a size 4 shoe': Palatine commission turns down plan for affordable housing
 
Affordable housing proposed on Quentin Road in Palatine
Related Article
Affordable housing proposed on Quentin Road in Palatine
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 