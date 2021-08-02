Developer withdraws plan for affordable housing in Palatine

A plan for a three-story, 58-unit affordable housing building at Quentin Road and Poplar Street in Palatine was withdrawn by the developer. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

A Wisconsin developer has withdrawn its request for preliminary plan approval to build a 58-unit affordable housing building in Palatine.

Mayor Jim Schwantz made the announcement during the village council meeting Monday night.

Northpointe Development of Wisconsin proposed to build the approximately $20.4 million, three-story building on approximately 2.5 acres at 874-920 N. Quentin Road, on the southwest corner with Poplar Street.

The village council was expected to discuss the proposal Aug. 9, but that won't happen in wake of the withdrawal, Schwantz said.

The plan had widespread opposition from neighbors and got the thumbs-down from the Palatine plan commission on July 20. The village staff also recommended denial.

Concerns expressed by neighbors and village officials included: density, noise and light pollution, increased traffic, lack of deceleration lane on Quentin Road, and changing the character of the neighborhood.

The plan would have allocated $15 million in low-income housing tax credits by the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

All of the apartments -- one-, two- and three-bedrooms -- would have been set aside for tenants whose income is 30% to 80% of the area's median income.