New restaurant filling open space in downtown Des Plaines' Metropolitan Square

The former Tap House Grill space at 1472 Market St. in Des Plaines will serve as the future home of a restaurant called At 7. The new eatery is anticipated to open this fall. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A new restaurant is coming to downtown Des Plaines, filling a vacancy in the Metropolitan Square complex.

Named At 7, the eatery will take over the space at 1472 Market St. that last was home to Tap House Grill. Restaurateur Ron Kammo wants to open by Labor Day.

Kammo described the new concept as a bar and grill that will offer lunch and dinner every day and add breakfast options on weekends.

Appetizers, pastas, gourmet sandwiches and pizza will be on the menu, along with seafood, steak and chicken dishes, he said.

"We're going to cover all the areas," said Kammo, who also owns Q Bar & Grill in Schiller Park.

Kammo knows people may be curious about At 7's name, and he wants people talking about it. Even so, Kammo's explanation is simple: He was born on Nov. 7 and considers the number lucky.

Tap House closed in 2020 after about six years in business. Previously, Cheeseburger in Paradise operated there for about five years until shuttering in 2011.

Kammo said he first looked at the 6,700-square-foot location after Cheeseburger in Paradise closed, but Tap House Grill snagged it before he could put a plan together.

When it hit the market again, he snatched it up -- but the project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as has been the case with so many developments.

"Now it's the time to open," Kammo said.

Kammo's team has been refurbishing the space, adding new paint, furniture, equipment and more.

City Manager Mike Bartholomew called At 7 "a welcome addition to Metropolitan Square."

"We are happy to see this space filled just in time for the Des Plaines Theatre opening," Bartholomew said, referring to the nearby entertainment venue that's slated to start hosting live events in September.