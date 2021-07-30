Gourmet bakery Crumbl Cookies coming to Wheeling

A Crumbl Cookie shop is set to open this fall at 1530 E. Lake-Cook Road in Wheeling. The space, shown here next to the Potbelly Sandwich Shop, is vacant now. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

A Crumbl Cookies franchise is coming to Wheeling. It should open in early November. Courtesy of Crumbl Cookies

A gourmet cookie franchise is coming to a Wheeling shopping center this fall.

Crumbl Cookies is taking over the storefront at 1530 E. Lake-Cook Road that last was occupied by Fannie May, village officials said. The 1,590-square-foot space is between a Potbelly Sandwich Shop and a Galaxy Dental office.

It's in the Schwind Crossings shopping center, the same plaza where a Hatch cannabis dispensary opened earlier this year in what previously had been a TGI Fridays restaurant.

Crumbl is aiming for an early November opening.

"We are so excited to bring Crumbl to the Wheeling community and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do," Crumbl co-founder and CEO Jason McGowan said in an email.

Crumbl was founded three years ago in Utah. Today, the company has more than 240 stores in 32 states.

In Illinois, stores can be found in Schaumburg, Naperville and Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

Crumbl Cookies shops offer six flavors daily. Chocolate chip cookies and chilled sugar cookies always are available, and the remaining four entries are rotated from a larger library of specialty flavors that includes cake batter, sea salt toffee and peach cobbler.

"We love the traditional flavors but also like to surprise our customers with new and fun concepts," McGowan said.

You don't have to live near a Crumbl to enjoy the company's sweet treats. Cookies can be delivered locally or shipped long-distance through online ordering at crumblcookies.com/order.

Wheeling Village Manager Jon Sfondilis called Crumbl "a new and unique business that will draw customers specifically to it."

"(It) also is an excellent complement to the existing businesses in the area," Sfondilis said.