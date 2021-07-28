Wynnchurch Capital Acquires Trimlite

ROSEMONT -- Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. announced Wednesday that it has acquired Trimlite Mfg Inc.

Trimlite is a leading manufacturer and distributor of residential doors and related door products.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Renton, Washington, Trimlite has developed a strong presence in the U.S. and Canada by providing high quality products and value-added services to its diverse network of wholesale distributors, dealers, local door retailers, and OEM customers.

"Over the years we have developed a strong reputation in the market for providing our customers with exceptional service, quick lead times and a broad offering of quality door products. Wynnchurch shares our commitment to putting the customers first and we are excited to partner with them as we pursue our next phase of growth," said Patrick Hooper, CEO of Trimlite.

Brian Crumbaugh, Partner at Wynnchurch, said, "since its founding, Trimlite's commitment to customer service has allowed the Company to successfully broaden its product offering and expand into new geographies. We are excited to partner with Patrick and the entire Trimlite management team to continue growing the business." Kevin Hanley, Vice President at Wynnchurch, added, "Trimlite is well positioned to benefit from strong market tail winds, and we look forward to partnering with management to pursue attractive organic and inorganic growth opportunities."

Wynnchurch is actively seeking investment opportunities for its $2.277 billion Fund V. In September, Wynnchurch made its first Fund V platform equity investment when it acquiredLabrie Environmental Group, a leading manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles across North America.