The Northridge Group names Laura Inniss chief operating officer

ROSEMONT -- The Northridge Group, a leading management consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Laura Inniss as the firm's chief operating officer (COO).

In this capacity, Inniss will drive the firm's strategic vision and business goals, as well as oversee Northridge's resource planning and management. "Our talent has always been key to Northridge's achievements. As we continue to grow our service lines and client base, the firm's talent acquisition and resourcing strategy will be essential for continued success," says Therese Fauerbach, Northridge's CEO and co-founder. "Laura is well-equipped to ensure our workplace embodies a vibrant, inclusive culture that inspires every team member to be their best."

In addition to assuming the role of COO, Inniss, who is currently the firm's chief human capital, diversity and inclusion officer, will retain her current responsibilities, which include supporting the firm's strategic human resource and executive development efforts as well as ensuring that the firm's commitments to diversity and inclusion are reflected in its workforce.

"I am excited to take on this new role at Northridge," Inniss said. "With our team's focus and execution, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to clients, expand our growing business, and develop our human capital resources. I look forward to working with the entire Northridge team as we leverage our talent to position us for even greater success in the years to come."

Originally a Northridge client, Inniss joined the firm in 2009 as an executive consultant, working on high-profile engagements that included business analytics, organizational transformation, performance metrics, as well as the implementation of new technologies. Her vast experiences as both a client and a consultant allow her to understand Northridge's client-focused culture as well as the firm's business expertise from a unique vantage point. An effective listener who can view challenges from alternative perspectives before making decisions, Inniss is known for treating everyone with dignity and respect, as well as for her decisiveness when taking actions that impact the business.

Before joining Northridge, Inniss held executive-level positions reporting to the CEO office at XM Satellite Radio, XO Communications and MCI Communications. Inniss has been recognized for her effective leadership skills and ability to motivate and mentor others, traits that will serve her well in the COO role.

"Our aggressive plans for the future require an executive leader with a breadth of experience and fresh perspective. Laura is that leader," said Fauerbach. "I am truly excited about the impact Laura will have on ensuring that Northridge continues to find innovative new solutions to help our clients meet their business goals and objectives."