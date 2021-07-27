Another restaurant coming to Mundelein's Hawley Lake Plaza

The owner of Oak Trail Spirits in Mundelein plans to open a restaurant elsewhere in the Hawley Lake Plaza shopping center. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The owner of a liquor store on the edge of downtown Mundelein plans to open a restaurant in the same shopping center.

The new operation at 408 N. Hawley St. will be called the Oak Trail Taphouse. The moniker is similar to that of Oak Trail Spirits, which stands at 416 N. Lake St.

Both are within the Hawley Lake Plaza on the northwest corner of Hawley and Lake streets.

The space at 408 N. Lake St. last was occupied by an eatery called Lucky Bernie's that opened in 2018 and closed early last year.

A Mexican restaurant called Taqueria Los Naranjos 2 is between the two storefronts.

A fall opening is planned. The liquor store will remain open.

The village board on Monday approved a $20,060 grant from Mundelein's Business Incentive Grant program for entrepreneur Omar Kardoush's new venture.

The grant will help fund the installation of kitchen equipment and work on the electrical and plumbing systems, as well as some work on the roof. The projects will cost more than $40,000, documents indicate.

Trustee Kerston Russell, who leads the board's community and economic development committee, said he was glad to see the vacancy filled. He also sounded excited about a proposed menu that previously had been shared with officials.

Mayor Steve Lentz expressed excitement about the restaurant, too.

A liquor license for the Taphouse already has been awarded by the board.

Other businesses in the restaurant-heavy Hawley Lake Plaza include Smokin' BBQ on 45, Subway and Surf's Up.

Late last month, officials announced a free-standing Starbucks coffee shop will be built in the plaza.