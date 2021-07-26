Nexus Pharmaceuticals announces launch of Potassium Chloride in Water for Injection
Updated 7/26/2021 12:28 PM
LINCOLNSHIRE -- Nexus Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Potassium Chloride in Water for injection in 10mEq/100mL, 10mEq/50mL, and 20mEq/50mL single-dose IV bags.
"Nexus is proud to introduce Potassium Chloride IV Bags to our suite of products," said Usman Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer of Nexus Pharmaceuticals. "As a critical product for patients, Potassium Chloride is consistently on shortage. We are proud to be a part of the solution to the drug shortage problem by removing obstacles for patient care."
Nexus Pharmaceuticals' Potassium Chloride in Water for Injection will be available in environmentally friendly cartons of 24 IV bags.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.