Nexus Pharmaceuticals announces launch of Potassium Chloride in Water for Injection

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Nexus Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Potassium Chloride in Water for injection in 10mEq/100mL, 10mEq/50mL, and 20mEq/50mL single-dose IV bags.

"Nexus is proud to introduce Potassium Chloride IV Bags to our suite of products," said Usman Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer of Nexus Pharmaceuticals. "As a critical product for patients, Potassium Chloride is consistently on shortage. We are proud to be a part of the solution to the drug shortage problem by removing obstacles for patient care."

Nexus Pharmaceuticals' Potassium Chloride in Water for Injection will be available in environmentally friendly cartons of 24 IV bags.