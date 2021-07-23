Georgian restaurant coming to Wheeling shopping center

A restaurant called Pirosmani Georgian Food Art is planned for vacant space at 849 W. Dundee Road in Wheeling, in the Dunhurst Plaza. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

A restaurant serving Georgian food is coming to a Wheeling shopping center.

Pirosmani Georgian Food Art is planned for the Dunhurst Plaza at 849 W. Dundee Road. The owners envision opening in two or three months, after an interior renovation.

The restaurant will serve Georgian delicacies such as dumplings, eggplant with walnuts, and beef and chicken kebabs, village documents indicate.

The previous tenant in the 1,500-square-foot space was Dundee Hot Dogs & More. It closed in December 2019, Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said.

Because the storefront unit is relatively small, the restaurateurs -- including David Namgalauri of Riverwoods -- envision more takeout business than sit-down service at first. Eventual expansion to an adjoining space is being considered.

The village board on Monday awarded Namgalauri and his business partner a $29,144 municipal grant to pay for a variety of site improvements, including kitchen, electric and plumbing upgrades.

A new walk-in cooler, new flooring, new cabinets and a new exterior wall sign are among the planned improvements.

All the work is expected to cost about $71,637, documents indicate.

The grant money will come from Wheeling's Restaurant and Retail Build-Out Assistance Grant Program, which helps local business owners pay for such improvements.

Business owners or property owners are reimbursed for up to half a project's cost.

Grants of up to $150,000 each are available to improve sit-down restaurant facilities, while $50,000 grants will be available for other types of businesses.

The grant program focuses on commercial buildings within Wheeling's tax increment financing districts. Typically called TIF districts, the zones help raise money for public improvements.

Property tax revenue generated by a property's increasing value or new development goes into a special fund that pays for construction efforts and other projects.

Wheeling has four TIF districts.

Before voting to award the grant, Trustee Jim Ruffatto complained about the condition of the Dunhurst Plaza. The board's attorney, Jim Ferolo, advised the panel to enforce local codes if there are issues there.