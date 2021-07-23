 

Georgian restaurant coming to Wheeling shopping center

  • A restaurant called Pirosmani Georgian Food Art is planned for vacant space at 849 W. Dundee Road in Wheeling, in the Dunhurst Plaza.

    A restaurant called Pirosmani Georgian Food Art is planned for vacant space at 849 W. Dundee Road in Wheeling, in the Dunhurst Plaza. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 7/23/2021 12:13 PM

A restaurant serving Georgian food is coming to a Wheeling shopping center.

Pirosmani Georgian Food Art is planned for the Dunhurst Plaza at 849 W. Dundee Road. The owners envision opening in two or three months, after an interior renovation.

 

The restaurant will serve Georgian delicacies such as dumplings, eggplant with walnuts, and beef and chicken kebabs, village documents indicate.

The previous tenant in the 1,500-square-foot space was Dundee Hot Dogs & More. It closed in December 2019, Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said.

Because the storefront unit is relatively small, the restaurateurs -- including David Namgalauri of Riverwoods -- envision more takeout business than sit-down service at first. Eventual expansion to an adjoining space is being considered.

The village board on Monday awarded Namgalauri and his business partner a $29,144 municipal grant to pay for a variety of site improvements, including kitchen, electric and plumbing upgrades.

A new walk-in cooler, new flooring, new cabinets and a new exterior wall sign are among the planned improvements.

All the work is expected to cost about $71,637, documents indicate.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The grant money will come from Wheeling's Restaurant and Retail Build-Out Assistance Grant Program, which helps local business owners pay for such improvements.

Business owners or property owners are reimbursed for up to half a project's cost.

Grants of up to $150,000 each are available to improve sit-down restaurant facilities, while $50,000 grants will be available for other types of businesses.

The grant program focuses on commercial buildings within Wheeling's tax increment financing districts. Typically called TIF districts, the zones help raise money for public improvements.

Property tax revenue generated by a property's increasing value or new development goes into a special fund that pays for construction efforts and other projects.

Wheeling has four TIF districts.

Before voting to award the grant, Trustee Jim Ruffatto complained about the condition of the Dunhurst Plaza. The board's attorney, Jim Ferolo, advised the panel to enforce local codes if there are issues there.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Wheeling Restaurant Row businesses awarded municipal grants totaling $73,576
Related Article
Wheeling Restaurant Row businesses awarded municipal grants totaling $73,576
 
Deli eyeing former Le Francais site in Wheeling
Related Article
Deli eyeing former Le Francais site in Wheeling
 
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant coming to Wheeling
Related Article
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant coming to Wheeling
 
New restaurant planned at former Golden Chef in Wheeling
Related Article
New restaurant planned at former Golden Chef in Wheeling
 
Developer wants to turn former Wheeling shopping center into townhouses, shops
Related Article
Developer wants to turn former Wheeling shopping center into townhouses, shops
 
'We believe in our food': Pandemic can't stop restaurant from opening in Wheeling
Related Article
'We believe in our food': Pandemic can't stop restaurant from opening in Wheeling
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 