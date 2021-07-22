20 suburban business people honored by Business Ledger for vision, dedication

Twenty suburban business people were honored Thursday afternoon by the Daily Herald Business Ledger with the monthly journal's C-Suite Award.

In a virtual presentation held on Facebook Live, sponsored by Republic Bank in partnership with NAWBO Chicago, the business people were honored for their efforts and vision in building their business.

They will be honored again in a special section published in the August issue of the Daily Herald Business Ledger.

The winners, in alphabetical order, are:

• Scott Adams, president and CEO, GLMV Chamber of Commerce

• Jay Andreas, CEO, ASI Constructions

• Sara Boucek, partner, Kriha Boucek

• Dan Breier, founder and owner, Breierside Solutions LLC

• John P. Buchholz, president and CEO, Buck Services, Inc.

• Rob Burns, CEO with IOR Global Services

• Chad Carlson, president and CIO, BDF LLC

• Michael Cassa, president and CEO, Downers Grove Economic Development Corporation

• Benjamin Clarke, CTO and partner, Project World Impact

• Nicole DeJoris, president, Pinnacle Packaging

• Anthony Di Vittorio, president and CEO, Clearbrook

• Michael Gonzalez, owner, Home Helpers

• John Habermeier, CEO, Synergy Builders

• Mara Hauser CEO and founder, 25N Co-working & Workplace Studio

• Alicia E. La Hoz, founder and CEO, Family Bridges

• Nicole Martin, chief empowerment office and founder, HRBoost

• John Rabito, executive vice president, TransTech IT Staffing

• Frank Ribaudo, COO & CFO, Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland

• Brad Whitacre, owner, The Whitacre Insurance Group

• Karla Zehnder CEO, Hodgson Consulting & Solutions