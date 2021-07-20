Plans for new apartment building near Wheeling Town Center approved

Architectural rendering for proposed Union Apartments in Wheeling. Courtesy of Village of Wheeling

Plans for a new apartment building near the Wheeling Town Center commercial and residential complex got the green light from the village board Monday.

The four-story, L-shaped building at 231 Wheeling Road will be known as the Union Apartments.

The nearly 4-acre, vacant site is in a mostly industrial area south of Dundee Road and less than a one-mile drive from Town Center.

Fifty-three units are proposed. They'll range from 700 square feet to 1,200 square feet and have one to three bedrooms each.

The apartments will be considered affordable housing. Tenants will need to qualify based on income.

The village board was asked to approve a special use permit for the development that allowed exemptions from village codes regarding building height, parking spot length and other elements.

After Village President Pat Horcher and a few trustees asked questions about those requested variations during Monday night's village board meeting, the panel unanimously approved the proposal.

The land is near the village's Metra station, and multifamily homes in that area are part of the village's transit-oriented plans.

The discussion and vote were difficult to hear, however, because of audio problems that resulted in loud static both in the boardroom and in the live internet broadcast of the meeting on YouTube.

The noise affected much of the meeting, even prompting a short recess so officials could try to fix it. They couldn't.