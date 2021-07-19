DuPage Medical Group outage resolved, but 'minimal delays' may remain

A network outage sustained by DuPage Medical Group, which has offices in Glen Ellyn, has been resolved. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2019

DuPage Medical Group is still investigating what caused a network outage that lasted nearly a week.

A spokeswoman for the Downers Grove-based health care system said Monday that systems have been restored, though there may be some "minimal delays" due to high call volumes and "ongoing system enhancements."

"The cause of the outage remains under investigation," spokeswoman Lisa Lagger said in a statement. "We are sorry for any inconvenience experienced by our patients and are especially appreciative of physicians and team members who ensured care continued throughout the outage."

The outage was first reported July 13. Patients on social media complained that they could not reach doctors' offices to have prescriptions refilled and that they were struggling to schedule appointments because the phone system was down.

Online scheduling for most services was available through the DuPage Medical Group website. But the health care system -- the largest independent physician group in Illinois -- took the unusual step of telling some patients to send their contact information in a direct message to the DuPage Medical Group Twitter account to help connect them with staff.

An alert on its website also said the company was in the process of bringing systems back online. DuPage Medical Group has more than 700 physicians.