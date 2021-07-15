'American Ninja' opens new gym in Palatine

Workers install a Body Shop Gymnasium logo on the wall of a new personal fitness business at 345 N. Eric Drive in Palatine. Courtesy of Body Shop Gymnasium

PALATINE -- Body Shop Gymnasium, a new personal fitness business at 345 N. Eric Drive, will hold a grand opening from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

The event will feature music, fitness challenges, raffle baskets, vendors and information about classes and other services, said co-owner Jennifer Banks of Buffalo Grove.

Her business partner is Tavares Chambliss, a personal trainer who competed in two seasons of the "American Ninja Warrior" TV show. Chambliss' best finish was in season 7, when he advanced to the semifinals.

Body Shop offers personal training, group "boot camps," yoga classes, cardio kickboxing and hip-hop dance workouts. Classes designed for kids are also offered, Banks said.

"We saw a need to get kids more involved with fitness, and we hope this will encourage more parents to come in and improve their health, too," she said.

The gym, whose slogan is "Take your fitness to the top at the Body Shop," is open six days a week. Class schedules are available at www.bodyshopgymnasium.com.