Network outage at DuPage Medical Group extends into second day

A network outage at DuPage Medical Group, which has medical offices in Wheaton, extended into a second day. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

For the second day, DuPage Medical Group was still trying to fully restore its network system Wednesday, but the health care provider remained tight-lipped about the source of an outage that interfered with phone lines.

Patients on Wednesday continued to voice their frustrations on social media, saying they could not reach doctors' offices to have prescriptions refilled and that their appointments were canceled.

Online scheduling for most services was available through the DuPage Medical Group website. But the health care system -- the largest independent physician group in Illinois -- took the unusual step of telling some patients to send their contact info in a direct message to the DuPage Medical Group Twitter account to help connect them with staff.

A spokeswoman wouldn't provide any details on what caused the outage.

"We are working to restore some of our systems impacted by an outage," spokeswoman Lisa Lagger said in a statement Wednesday. "Patient care is continuing with minimal delays. We extend our appreciation to our communities for their patience and sincerely apologize to anyone inconvenienced."

The DuPage Medical website also said patients might experience delays in clinics.