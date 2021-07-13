 

DuPage Medical Group dealing with network outage

  • DuPage Medical Group -- the largest independent physician group in Illinois -- was hit by a network outage Tuesday.

Katlyn Smith
 
 
Updated 7/13/2021 5:10 PM

DuPage Medical Group was hit by a network outage Tuesday, leading to phone line issues and complaints from frustrated patients.

A spokeswoman for the health care system -- the largest independent physician group in Illinois -- wouldn't give a timeline on when the outage would be resolved or an explanation for what caused it.

 

Some patients reported on social media that they were being turned away from appointments and that they were struggling to schedule appointments because the phone system was down.

"We are addressing a network system outage," spokeswoman Lisa Lagger said in a statement. "Our teams continue to serve patients, and we are working to minimize potential delays. We sincerely regret any inconvenience and appreciate our community's patience as we resolve this matter."

A customer service line for DuPage Medical Group was still down late Tuesday afternoon.

Patients who dialed the system's main number were told to call back later. Then Tuesday afternoon, they were greeted by a message that the line was busy.

