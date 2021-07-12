US Foods names new chief information and digital officer

ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp. said John Tonnison will join the company as executive vice president, chief information and digital officer, effective July 12.

Tonnison will oversee the company's technology vision and strategy and all information technology functions, including digital, cyber security, applications and infrastructure. He will report to chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pietro Satriano.

"JT joins the executive team with more than 30 years of extensive experience leveraging technology to foster innovation, improve operational efficiencies and deliver exceptional service to customers," Satriano said. "He will be instrumental in driving our information technology vision forward as we deliver on our commitment to bring US Foods customers best-in-class digital commerce solutions."

Most recently, Tonnison served as executive vice president and chief information officer at Tech Data Corp., a Fortune 100 global distributor of business and consumer technologies, where he was responsible for the company's global innovation strategy, information digital capabilities and operations. Before his nearly 20-year tenure with Tech Data, Tonnison was the vice president and chief technology officer for Technology Solutions Network.

Rosemont-based US Foods is a leading food service distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and food service operators to help their businesses succeed.