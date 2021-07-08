Camping World invests in van-conversion company Happier Camper

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Camping World Holdings Inc. said it has made a strategic investment in Los Angeles-based Happier Camper Inc., the developer of a patented modular van conversion system called Adaptiv.

This partnership will deliver the Adaptiv system and technology products for van and camper conversions to nationwide Camping World SuperCenters, the company said. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Happier Camper's Adaptiv system features modular cubes, such as coolers, sinks, toilets, bunk beds, tables, chairs, refrigerators and cooking surfaces, that allow for customization of vans and campers in various ways to suit owners' cooking, storage and sleeping needs.

Camping World SuperCenters will serve as Adaptiv design, install and renovation centers by 2022, Camping World said.

"Partnering with Happier Camper is the perfect first step for us into the van and camper conversion market," said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and chairman of Camping World. "Customers will be able to bring a shell of a van or camper to one of our nationwide SuperCenters and we will act as renovation centers and install the Adaptiv technology in the unit."

Happier Camper launched in 2016. "This strategic investment will substantially increase our ability to produce at scale, with trusted service and distribution to delight customers throughout North America," said Ryan Edwards, co-founder of Happier Camper. "We are seeing an uptick in demand from the community wanting to reconfigure their existing trailers and vans, and the convenience of having over 180 Camping World locations to service the units, is game changing."