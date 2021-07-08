Aptar announces collaboration with Chinese skin-care company

CRYSTAL LAKE -- AptarGroup Inc. Thursday announced a collaboration with the online platform YAT to develop an innovative range of products and services for the skin care market.

YAT is a science-driven, online skin-care solutions company based in China.

The collaboration will significantly bolster Aptar's product and service offerings in China, the company said. In addition to the partnership, Aptar has made a strategic equity investment in YAT during its latest round of funding.

The partnership will bring together YAT's unique consumer centric, product design and concept development capabilities and Aptar's innovative packaging and dispensing solutions, Aptar said.

"Chinese consumers increasingly demand products that have strong scientific support, yet are tailored to their precise requirements, which can include skin complexion, conditions and product functionality," said Xiangwei Gong, president of Aptar Asia. "YAT has demonstrated its ability to service this fast growing segment of the Chinese market, whose insights and expertise is especially valuable to the current and next generation of fast growing Chinese brands."