Wheaton Chamber members collaborate on Frida Kahlo photo exhibit

WHEATON -- A fine art portrait photographer and several other Wheaton businesses collaborated on a "Homage to Frida" art exhibit that opens Friday.

The "Homage to Frida" fine art portraits to be revealed were taken by chamber member Miguel Morna Freitas. His show is being hosted by the chamber to recognize the "Frida Kahlo: Timeless" exhibition being held at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art on the campus of the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

A reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce, 108 E. Wesley St., is free and open to the public. Another reception will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, to honor all the artists who have contributed to the "Homage to Frida" exhibit. The portraits will remain on display through Sept. 6.

"It's hard to believe that after three months of research and planning, one glorious day of shooting and many more hours of culling, designing and retouching, the portraits will be ready for the public," Freitas said.

The project engaged Wheaton chamber members Andrew and Tonya Parravano of Andrew's Garden, Jill Ludvigsen of Danada House and Bob Green of DuPage Framing Center.

Carolina Ocampo, founder and director of Maria Bonita Modeling Agency, helped Miguel with his vision. A seven-hour photo shoot was held at Danada House in Wheaton and at St. James Farm in Warrenville, a DuPage County Forest Preserve property, on a hot Sunday in June.

In addition to his chamber connections, Miguel's photography project included Gustavo Loza, lead coordinator for the modeling agency; Frida models Bianca Cahue, Anais Salinas and Bianca Castrejon and their chaperones; Justyna Kaczor-Marin, stylist from Atelier Makeup of Chicago; Alex Lopez, stylist and official hair and makeup artist for Univision Chicago and Alex Lopez Salon; and Erika Espinosa from Colores Mexicanos, who provided the Frida dresses and jewelry for the models. Miguel's daughter, professional dancer Clara Morna Freitas, assisted with photography.