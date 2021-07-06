Walmart Neighborhood Market grocery store in Des Plaines to close

A Walmart Neighborhood Market store in Des Plaines, shown here before its 2014 grand opening, will close by Aug. 6, the company announced Tuesday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2014

A Walmart grocery store in Des Plaines will shut down by Aug. 6, the company announced Tuesday.

The decision to close the Walmart Neighborhood Market store at 727 W. Golf Road was based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, Walmart spokesman Brian Little said in an email.

The move "is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations," he said.

A city representative couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Located in the Des Plaines Market Place shopping center at Golf and Elmhurst roads, the nearly 39,000-square-foot store opened in 2014. Designed to compete with Jewel and other supermarket operations, it was the first Neighborhood Market store in suburban Chicago.

The store employs about 85 people.

Workers will be paid through Oct. 8 unless they transfer to another Walmart store, Little's email said. After Aug. 8, eligible employees will receive severance pay.

"Our associates are the heartbeat of the company and our priority is to take care of them during this transition," Little said. "Our (human resources) teams will help identify transfer opportunities and assist associates through the transfer process."

All employees at the store are eligible for transfer, Little said.

The pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions elsewhere before the store closes, the email said.

As of April, 686 of Walmart's 4,743 U.S. stores were Neighborhood Market operations, investor data revealed. The vast majority are the much larger Supercenter stores.