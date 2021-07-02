PT Holdings buys Minnesota food service company

ADDISON -- PT Holdings LLC, owner of the Addison-based Parts Town, Parts Town Canada and U.K.-based First Choice brands, has acquired General Parts LLC in Minnesota.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, General Parts has built one of the food service industry's leading original equipment parts distribution and field service organizations.

As part of the transaction, Gary Schermann, Linnea Chrest and their team will continue to lead General Parts, which will operate under the General Parts brand and will run as a separate and distinct company within PT Holdings, the company said. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Parts Town is a global distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) food service equipment parts.

"Bruce Hodge, previous president of General Parts, was a mentor to me, and we are thrilled to have General Parts join the PT Holdings family," said Steve Snower, CEO of Addison-based PT Holdings.