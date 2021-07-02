Consumers Credit Union named to Forbes list

GURNEE -- For the fourth consecutive year, Consumers Credit Union has been named to the Forbes List of America's Best-In-State Credit Unions.

This honor is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"Consumers Credit Union is honored to be recognized by Forbes for the fourth consecutive year. We are tremendously proud that our continued focus on providing exceptional service across all delivery channels is appreciated by members," said Sean Rathjen, CCU's CEO.

Forbes and Statista identified America's Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021 based on the results of independent surveys of approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks in the following areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice.

Gurnee-based Consumers Credit Union is member-owned, with branches in Waukegan, North Waukegan, Mundelein, Round Lake Beach, Gurnee, Volo, Palatine, Schaumburg, Northbrook, Carol Stream, Streamwood and Kildeer.