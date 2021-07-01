Hines & Associates acquired by Global Excel Management

ELGIN -- Hines & Associates Inc. Thursday said it has been acquired by Canada-based Global Excel Management Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hines will continue doing business under its current brand name and Steve McClung, previously Global Excel's senior vice president of technology and innovation, has been named the new CEO.

With this acquisition, Hines reinforces its position as a leading supplier of health care services in the areas of case management, utilization management and disease management in the U.S., the company said.

Global Excel is made up of over 1,100 employees across nine global offices and is headquartered in Sherbrooke, Canada.

"We look forward to joining Global Excel and leveraging our combined resources and expertise to enhance our service offering," said Judy Hines, President of Hines. "We believe Global Excel's experience with customized risk management solutions and commitment to high quality growth will greatly benefit our clients by allowing us to better serve their unique and complex needs."

Hines was founded in 1987 and provides health care management services to school districts, Native American tribes, self-insured corporations, health and welfare funds, major insurance carriers, reinsurance companies, health care systems, government entities and more.