Boeing appoints Brian West as chief financial officer

CHICAGO -- The Boeing Company named Brian West as the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Aug. 27.

In this role, West will lead all aspects of Boeing's financial strategy, performance, reporting and long-range business planning, as well as investor relations, treasury, controller, and audit operations.

West joins Boeing following a diverse career in senior financial and operational roles spanning several industries, including aerospace, manufacturing, health care and financial and risk management. He has served as the chief financial officer of Refinitiv since 2018, and was previously CFO and executive vice president of operations for Oscar Health Insurance and CFO and chief operating officer of Nielsen.

West will oversee Boeing's business transformation efforts and will have executive responsibility for the company's global financing arm, Boeing Capital Corp. He will report to Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Brian previously, and he is an exceptional leader whose broad operational expertise and commitment to transparency with stakeholders will advance our efforts as we continue our focus on safety and quality, improving our performance and transforming our company for the future," Calhoun said.

West holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from Siena College and a Master's in Business Administration from the Columbia Business School. He succeeds Greg Smith, who previously announced his plans to retire, effective in early July.