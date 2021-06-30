International Trade Association judge sides with Knowles in dispute

ITASCA -- Knowles Corp., a maker of micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, Wednesday said a U.S. International Trade Association judge has ruled in its favor against a Chinese company it says misappropriated Knowles' trade secrets to design and manufacture electronic devices.

ITC Chief Administrative Law Judge Charles E. Bullock issued an initial determination against Shenzhen Bellsing Acoustic Technology Co. Ltd., and its founder, Liang (Ryan) Li. Knowles said Bullock recommended two significant remedies in favor of Knowles, including imposing a 26-year-long general exclusion order barring the importation into the United States of Bellsing balanced armature devices that are made with, use, or benefit from Knowles' trade secrets, as well as any downstream products, regardless of source, containing the offending Bellsing devices, such as hearing aids and wireless headsets.

Bullock's recommendation on remedies are subject to review by the ITC, and a final determination by the ITC is expected in the next several months, Knowles said in a news release.

"Given Bellsing's blatant disregard for our intellectual property and history of unfair acts in connection with the use of our balanced armature technology, we believe the remedies recommended by the chief judge are appropriate," said Robert Perna, senior vice president and general counsel for Knowles.