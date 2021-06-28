COD culinary program ranked among top in nation

GLEN ELLYN -- KaTom Restaurant Supply Inc.'s annual study has ranked the College of DuPage Culinary Arts program among the top 20 in the U.S.

The food service equipment and supply company based its rankings on data from the U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard database, taking into consideration available program options, cost of attendance and career outcomes.

Tim Meyers, program chair and Professor of Culinary, Baking and Pastry Arts at COD, said the ranking is clear validation of the college's commitment to providing students with a top-notch, relevant education.

"One of our primary goals is to be proactive with the program," he said. "We are constantly challenging ourselves to update curriculum and incorporate industry trends to provide students the education and experience they need to be successful."

As reported in the study, COD's program boasts a nearly 98% employment rate for graduates.

Meyers said that while there are several factors that make COD's program stand out, the facilities and equipment in the college's Culinary and Hospitality Center are among the most vital. Featuring sophisticated skills kitchens, a chocolate room and a culinary amphitheater for guest lectures and demonstrations, the 60,000-square-foot facility also features Waterleaf, the college's fine dining, student-run restaurant.